A judge heard two days worth of arguments and testimony, and now all sides will wait for the deliberations to see what's next for a place called Lindenlure.
Canyon Road branches just west of Highway 125 on the northern bank of the Finley River north of Sparta. For years, it was the road people used to access the river for a day of recreation, swimming, fishing or hanging out by the water. With a set of gates, concrete barriers and chained locks blocking the access at a point near a bridge that carries Highway 125 over the Finley, a group of river-goers is suing the property owners in effort to have Canyon Road declared public.
Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson will deliberate and ultimately rule as to whether or not Canyon Road is public and part of Christian County's road inventory. Christian County is one of the defendants in the lawsuit, along with Lindenlure property owners Mike and Carla Adams and Michael and Sherri Frazier. The plaintiffs are David Romano, Adams Evans, Stephen and Joan Thornton and James R. Belk.
There is no definite time frame for Judge Johnson to issue a ruling after two days of hearings March 24-25, in Ozark.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that they have accessed the Finley River from "Canyon Road from State Highway 125 to the water and along the Finley River as a public road with parking on or along the Finley River," for more than 30 years. The lawsuit seeks for the court to grant an access easement from Canyon Road to the river, and for the Lindenlure access to have "implied public dedication," due to its history of serving as an access point for the public at large for years.
The lawsuit points out that taxpayer dollars and other resources from Christian County have been spent to maintain Canyon Road.
Belk, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, owns property that is "landlocked" from all surrounding roads at Linden except for Canyon Road. Christian County Assessor's Office data shows Belk owns 18.5 acres of land situated west of the Adams property with the Finley River on the south edge of the land.
Plaintiffs Stephen and Joan Thornton also claim that they have been denied access to their "landlocked" property since the gates were placed at Lindenlure in 2020. The Thorntons' land sits just off Highway 125 on Canyon Road, and measures 57.75 feet by 132 feet, according to the assessor's office record.
Romano, a college professor and a hobbyist outdoorsman, seeks to restore public access to the Finley River near the Lindenlure. Romano is also one of the administrators of an online group called “Lindenlure Finley River for the Public.”
The land that the gate crosses over appears to be part of a 48.7-acre tract that Mike and Carla Adams acquired in 2009, according to records from the Christian County Assessor’s Office.
Lindenlure, as recently as the fall of 2019, was a destination for hundreds of people each year. In the past, Lindenlure had a reputation for unruly behavior, including fights, public intoxication, illegal drug use and sexual assaults. In recent years, the atmosphere mellowed. Sheriff’s deputies patrolled the neighborhood and some grassroots efforts took place to clean up the river. Those efforts were discussed by former Christian County Sheriff Joey Kyle, who testified on the first day of the two-day hearing.
In 2017, a group of neighboring property owners approached the Christian County Commission about increasing deputies' presence at Lindenlure. In the past, residents had hired Christian County sheriff’s deputies to work overtime and provide extra security, but that agreement with the sheriff’s office eventually ended and the funding for extra patrols stopped.
