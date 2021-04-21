Judith Ann Morisset

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Ozark First Baptist Church, under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Dr. Phillip Burden, Chris Thixton, and David Hicks officiating, along with grandson Shawn Bowie. Visitation will take place at the church from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Following the service, burial will be in the Weaver Cemetery, North State Highway NN, Ozark.
Judith Ann “Judy” (Mackey) Morisset, 84, of Ozark departed her earthly life Sunday, April 18, 2021, in her home with family near her side. She was born in Rome, Missouri, April 2, 1937, the fourth child of seven to Durward and Ruby (Sturman) Mackey. She attended School of the Ozarks (S of O) High School in Point Lookout, graduating in the Class of 1955.
Judy made a profession of faith in Christ at the Free Methodist Church Brush Arbor Revival, and was baptized in Beaver Creek, in Rome, Missouri. She was a faithful member of Ozark First Baptist Church and attended regularly until her health prevented her from attending.
Judy was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Leroy; five brothers: James Arthur, Ray Harlin, David Sturman, Franklin D. and Durward Nelson Mackey; brothers-in-law: Richard Lee Morisset and Marvin Chance; nephews: Richard Lee “Rick” Morisset, Randy Lynn Morisset, and Gregory Alan Mackey.
Judy is survived by her son, Michael Leroy, Springfield, Missouri; daughter, Carrie Beth (Nathan) Bowie; grandson, Shawn Marshal Bowie, all of Greenbrier, Arkansas; granddaughter, Katherine (Mason) Hudson and great-grandson, George Barrett Hudson age 1 year 7 months, Searcy, Arkansas; sister, Ruby Jane (Larry) Burton, Ozark, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Louise Mackey, Independence, Missouri; Joyce Mackey, Ozark; Judith Marie “Judy Mac” Mackey, Prairie Grove, Arkansas; Barbara Chance, Ava, Missouri; S of O High School roommate and longtime friend, Gussie (Elmer) Redfern; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Ozark First Baptist Church, 1400 West Jackson Street, Ozark, MO., 65721; or College of the Ozarks Alumni Association, 100 Opportunity Avenue, Point Lookout, MO 65726: Attn: Angela Williamson.
