Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer and his seniors made sure there was no gray area in Greydon Miller’s mind upon his promotion to the Tigers’ varsity Friday.
“I told him I wasn’t bringing him up to sit,” Schweitzer said.
“He’s a great shooter. We told him to be ready to shoot,” guard Kyle Flavin added.
A night after leading Ozark to a third-place finish at the Ozark JV Tournament, Miller first heard his number called by Schweitzer in the second quarter as the Tigers and Kickapoo engaged in a tight affair at the Nixa Invitational Tournament.
In the third quarter, with Kickapoo threatening to break away, Miller swished a 3-pointer to bring momentum back to the Tigers.
“That felt pretty good. It made me feel like I could hit any shot,” Miller said. “My mindset was to read screens, come off of screens correctly and get an open shot.
“The varsity competition is definitely a lot quicker,” he added. “It’s a big jump. I had to adjust and felt like I did pretty good doing that.”
Miller’s only previous varsity points also came on on a 3-pointer against Kickapoo in a 93-74 Ozark loss to the Chiefs in December.
Like Flavin, center Blaine Cline had been paying attention to how Miller was starring at the jayvee level.
“He’s been playing great on the jayvee and shooting real well,” Cline said. “We knew his 3s could be a big help. His 3 tonight was a huge boost for us.”
“If he were in a program that was a little less deep, he would probably be playing varsity (regularly),” Schweitzer said. “We felt (in the pre-season) there were some things he still has to learn and get better at, so we put hm on the jayvee. He has been absolutely awesome on the jayvee. He’s a diamond in the rough. People are going to have to pay attention to him next year.”
