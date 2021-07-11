A funeral service will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Gene Gann officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, south of Clever. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Katelynn Rose Shearburn-Larsen, 17, of Sparta, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021. She was born Jan. 30, 2004, in Springfield, the daughter of Steven Larsen and Heather Shearburn.
Katelynn attended Republic High School. She worked as a dog groomer and loved animals. Katelynn enjoyed barrel racing and horsemanship. Katelynn was very passionate about her friends and family and loved being surrounded by her loved ones.
Survivors include: her father, Steven Larsen (Yvette Mitchell); her mother, Heather Shearburn (Austin Yeoman); brother, Tyler Shearburn; step-siblings, Damon Elwood and Brooklynn Biggers; grandparents, Susan and Dale Glendenning and Will and Michelle King; great grandmother, Sandra Slonecker; uncles, Andy Smith and Lori, and Dakota Glendenning and Samantha; aunt, Tiffany Cope; and many cousins and friends.
Katelynn was preceded in death by her stepbrother, Shane Maples; and her great grandfather, Rick Slonecker.
