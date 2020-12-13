Geography wasn’t kind to the Ozark and Nixa hoopsters two years ago and still wasn’t a friend to the Eagles and Lady Eagles last year. The schools’ proximity to Kickapoo placed them in the same District as the Chiefs and Lady Chiefs.
Ozark received a respite from Kickapoo last year by heading east to Lebanon.
This season, both Ozark and Nixa won’t see Kickapoo at Districts.
MSHSAA released its new classifications and alignments last week, with Ozark and Nixa both being positioned in Class 6 District 12 with Branson and Glendale.
Nixa coach Jay Osborne didn’t hide his enthusiasm for not being paired with Kickapoo.
“I don’t smile often in my daily routine. But I smiled all day. We got the Kickapoo Chiefs out of our District. I’m a happy man,” Osborne said. “Kickapoo is absolutely loaded on paper. Anytime you get them out of your District, it’s a great day.”
Kickapoo owns a nine-game winning streak against the Eagles and an eight-game winning streak versus the Lady Eagles. In addition, Kickapoo beat either Nixa or Ozark in District boys and girls finals each of the past two seasons.
The Chiefs and Lady Chiefs are now in Class 6 District 12 with Republic, Joplin and Carthage.
Osborne’s hunch is MSHSAA grouped Kickapoo, Republic, Joplin and Carthage together because they fall in line as the four southwest Missouri schools closest to St. Joseph. The following four are Glendale, Nixa, Ozark and Branson.
“It’s a crap shoot every year. It depends on which direction they draw the brackets,” Osborne said. “My guess is they went northwest to southeast.”
Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer is glad to be seeing primarily a different District field each year.
“I like how MSHSAA has mixed it up each year so far since they moved it to a yearly realignment,” Schweitzer said.
Nixa's current enrollment of 1,357 is up from 1,308 last school year, or an increase of 59. Ozark's enrollment of 1,311 is up from 1,277 from last school year, or an increase of 34.
Glendale, with an enrollment of 1,029, is the smallest school in all of Class 6. Branson, with an enrollment of 1,052, will also be among the smallest Class 6 schools.
MSHSAA also announced its plans for new wrinkle at Districts. The higher seed will serve as the host for each District game.
