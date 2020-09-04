Nick Reid rid himself of the yips on his kicks in the same manner in which he got over his fear of having a shot on goal rocket his way.
Reps and more reps.
Reid’s kicks in Nixa’s 4-1 win over Kickapoo on Thursday were booming and on target. It was quite a relief for the senior goalkeeper, after he endured a rough stretch of kicks in the Eagles’ 0-3 start to the season.
“My distribution was better tonight,” Reid said. “I started off the season rough. The coronavirus break threw me off technique-wise. It’s starting to come back to me now and should progress throughout the season.”
“He had shanked a lot the first few games,” coach Evan Palmer said. “But tonight his kicking was good. When you’re just practicing you’re not doing a lot of kicking. But that’s coming around for him now.”
Reid’s reaction on shots on goal hit his way is in mid-season form. The lone Kickapoo goal came on a penalty kick. Reid had a couple saves on Chiefs shots directly in front of him. A diving save to his right midway through the second half drew oohs and aahs from Nixa fans.
“I re-directed it,” Reid said. “Those are kind of scary sometimes.”
Looking back at his formative years as a ‘keeper, Reid said it naturally took some time for him to get accustomed to putting his body in front of a strong shot.
“That took some practice and repetition,” he said. “You get used to it and start doing it more and more and get better at it. You realize even when you get hit, you get back up and are fine. You push through. You’re going to live.”
“Goalies sacrifice their bodies trying to get something on the ball,” Palmer said. “It’s a little rough at first. But you get used to it and your reflexes get better. Also, you realize when it does hit you in the chest, it hurts a little bit but the pain goes away.”
Reid relates he isn’t necessarily in a hurry to begin his recruiting trail. He watched his older brother, Joe, commit to St. Louis and Oklahoma State for baseball, before coaching changes eventually led him to Indiana.
“That was brutal, a roller-coaster for him that’s for sure,” Nick said. “I’m going to ride out the season and see where my opportunities take me and go from there. I’m not looking anywhere specific.”
