When you call 9-1-1 in an emergency, you want the responders to get to you as quickly as possible.
The Christian County Ambulance District broke ground on a new building that should help speed up the time between a phone call and an ambulance arriving at the scene of an emergency. At a ceremony June 18, the ambulance district board of directors, emergency medical technicians and paramedics and their invited guests broke ground on a headquarters building scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.
"We are currently in the bid process for the general contractor and should have that process completed by July 13," Christian County Ambulance District Administrator Christie Thompson said.
Full photo renders of the initial design can be found by visiting the Christian County Ambulance District (CCAD) website or Facebook page. In August 2020, the ambulance district purchased 4.4 acres in Ozark located at 320 North 20th Street, which was formerly a recreational vehicle park.
"This site was purchased to relocate our south Ozark headquarters to a more central location, and to better serve the community and to provide the best possible response times across Christian County," Thompson said.
Development is occurring at rapid rates in northwestern Ozark and in northeastern Nixa. With the trend in population growth occurring in central Christian County, Thompson said that the ambulance district staff determined that a more centralized headquarters would help EMTs and paramedics perform better.
"It is our top priority to provide the best possible service. This is why we're excited to announce this new building project," Thompson said.
After a public bid and interview process, the Christian County Ambulance District Board of Directors selected Ozark-based Torgerson Design Partners to oversee this project. A CCAD committee worked with Torgerson Design Partners for several months to design a cost effective, modern facility that will include ambulance bays, office space and the other features necessary for an emergency response agency to maintain its headquarters.
The new building will have approximately 12,000 square feet of space. This facility is also designed with a large community room for education and special events.
The ambulance district sold its former headquarters on South 15th Avenue off of South Street in Ozark to Liberty Utilities. The ambulance district made the move in order to have its headquarters and an ambulance station at a more centralized location in Christian County, just southwest of the interchange of U.S. Highway 65 and Missouri Highway 14.
The Christian County Ambulance District serves a territory encompassing all of Christian County but the western panhandle. It holds a contract with CoxHealth as the service provider.
Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony. As a boy scout leader, Phillips has worked with the ambulance district to have personnel teach scouts about safety, first aid and lifesaving techniques.
"They provide training to our youth, who hopefully one day will be prepared in the event that they need to use their skills that they've been taught by these fine people here," Phillips said.
In 2018, the Christian County Commission and the 38th Judicial Circuit worked directly with the Christian County Ambulance District to purchase 10 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at a discounted cost. Those AEDs are now located on each floor of Christian County's three courthouses. Deputies and other personnel undergo yearly training on how to use the devices.
"They continue investing in our county employees, the sheriff's office, and making them certified in medical treatment, AEDs and CPR. It's an annual thing, and they do a great job," Phillips said. "They did cost-sharing that saved the taxpayers a lot of money so that today, we have 10 AEDs, everyone is trained, and they meet the requirements of recertification. That was a huge deal."
While the ambulance district works with the Christian County Commission, it stands alone as its own political entity. The ambulance district is governed by a board of directors. Vice President Gary Mosier explained that the board has three key areas of focus for its employees: training, equipment and response times. The location just off of Highway 65, he said, should mean that ambulances get to emergency scenes faster than they have before.
"The main purpose of this building is so that we can move closer to the middle of town, and hopefully, drop response times even more," Mosier said.
In 2018, Christian County ambulance crews responded to 8,988 calls for service. In 2019, that call volume climbed to 9,616 calls for the year.
