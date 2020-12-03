Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Chadwick Baptist Temple Church, 1920 State Highway 125, Chadwick, with Pastor Clint Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral and begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Chadwick Memorial Cemetery with services under the direction and care of Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark.
Kenneth Leon Applegate, 84 of Chadwick, Missouri passed away in his home, Monday, Dec. 1, 2020. He was born May 1, 1936, the son of Don and Lula (Roberts) Applegate.
Kenny was a longtime resident of the Chadwick community. He was also a dedicated employee at FASCO Industries for 36 years. Kenny was a leader and represented his local community in several organizations including Chadwick Board of Education and Chadwick Cemetery Board, and he held a deacon position with the Chadwick Baptist Temple Church.
After he proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict, he was united in marriage to Joyce Case. Later, Kenny was united in marriage to Kathleen Campbell on Dec. 28, 1996. In his spare time, Kenny enjoyed fishing, hunting and family time. Kenny will be sadly missed, but will live on forever in the hearts of his many friends and loved ones.
Kenny is survived by his wife Kay; one daughter Camele Steward; numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Joyce; three children Marvin Applegate, Sabrina DeVore and an infant daughter Karen; a brother Gene Applegate and a sister Bonnie Payne.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Chadwick Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
