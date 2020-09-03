Kenneth Moore

A private family graveside service with full military honors will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Kenneth (Kenny) Wayne Moore, 67, of Nixa died Aug. 28, 2020. He was born Dec. 2, 1952, in Springfield, the son of Lloyd Wayne Moore and Mona Yvonne (Haskins) Moore.
Kenny served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years, from the time right after he graduated from high school in June of 1970. During his four years, he served as a cook on the USS George Washington. Upon being honorably discharged from the Navy, he attended St. John’s School of Radiology and achieved his registry in radiology, CAT Scan and MRI.
Kenny was an avid fisherman and hunter. In his later years, he focused more on fishing. He loved his boys. Kenny’s best memories were of his times with them fishing and camping.
Survivors include: two sons, Kenneth Tyler Moore of Nixa and Austin Michael Moore of Salem, Arkansas; his mother, Yvonne Moore of Nixa; two brothers, Terry Lynn Moore of Nixa and Jeffery Glenn Moore and wife LeAnn of Nixa; three nephews and a great nephew.
Kenneth was proceeded in death by a son, Dannie Craig Moore, and his father, Lloyd Moore in 2008.
