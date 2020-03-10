Kiwanis give to Operation Half Pint

KIWANIS CLUB OF CHRISTIAN COUNTY President Shane Strahl recently presented the club's $2,400 check benefitting Operation Half Pint to Cheryl Johnson. Pictured (L-R): Johnson, LeAnn Sutterfield, Barry Ulrich, Frank Lorenz, Carrie Burke, Melissa Sixkiller, Rinda Monroe and Strahl. Operation Half Pint is a totally donor supported program that provides snack milk and a second milk for breakfast and lunch to students participating in the free/reduced meal program. This nutrition-based effort helps to improve students' self-esteem, while helping them to be more efficient learners. For more information on the Half Pint Program, to learn how you can contribute to this program, visit them on Facebook at Operation Half Pint.