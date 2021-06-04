Kyle (Tommy) Keltner

As per Tommy’s request, a private memorial service will be held for the immediate family under the care of Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital or Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity.
Kyle Aven (Tommy) Keltner, 92, of Rogersville passed away May 31, 2021 after a short illness.
Tommy was born the eldest of three boys, April 9, 1929, in Nixa, to Kyle E. and Lorene (Aven) Keltner. As a Nixa High School senior, he would drive to Ozark to date a beautiful girl he had met while working at his parents’ business, The Ozark Theatre. That girl, Janette Hartley, would become his wife on June 6, 1948. Tommy and Janette were married for 73 years.
Tommy and Janette raised their family in Nixa. He was a member, a Sunday school teacher and an elder of the Nixa Christian Church. Later, he became a member of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church in Springfield, where he served as an elder for several years.
His business life began in Nixa where he started Keltner Oil Company in 1952, and later purchased Keltner Lumber Company in the 1960s. His two younger brothers, Keith and Ken, joined him to make a family business, Keltner Enterprises. His sons, Kurt and Kim, joined him in the business as it diversified to include Keltner Enterprises and Keltner Homes. During this time, Tommy served on several bank boards in Springfield. Tommy became a very respected and successful businessman in the Springfield and surrounding community.
Tommy was an avid basketball and tennis fan. For years, he attended the high school state basketball tournaments in Columbia. He took up tennis in his late 40s and played into his 80s. He enjoyed doubles and loved to compete.
In 1978, Tommy and Janette moved to the Rogersville area, where he purchased a 400-plus acre farm. Tommy taught his family to be fair, hardworking, honest and, above all, to strive to be a good Christian. Throughout the years, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of his life. He will be so deeply missed by all of us.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Kori (Keltner) Driver. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Janette Elinor; his two sons and their wives, Kurt R. and Kim (Johnson) and Kim W. and Nancy (Ash); three grandsons, one granddaughter and 11 great-grandchildren.
