REPUBLIC — Nixa nailed 90 percent of its free-throw attempts Thursday, but the Lady Eagles essentially lost at the free-throw line.
In what was likely an elimination game in the COC title chase, Republic rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to hand Nixa an 82-68 defeat in overtime.
The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Eagles 30-19 on free throws while making all 14 of their free-throw tries in overtime and finishing 30-of-36 at the foul line.
Nixa was 19-of-21 shooting freebies.
Republic scored on nine of its 10 possessions to put up 21 points in the four-minute overtime. The Lady Tigers had managed just 27 points in all of the first half while falling behind 41-27.
Nixa’s biggest lead was 43-27.
Savana Powell-Goodson netted 11 of her 20 points in the extra period to lead Republic. Kaemyn Bekemeier made her final 13 free-throw attempts to score 17 points.
Nixa enjoyed a 27-point second quarter in which Macie Conway and Rhianna Gibbons both scored nine points. Conway finished with 25 points and Gibbons 15.
But the Lady Eagles had just 20 points over the second and third quarters.
Nixa forced overtime when Ali Kamies banked in a running 10-foot jumper at the buzzer to tie the score at 61-all. The Lady Eagles worked the ball from one end of the court to the other in the final :04.
Kamies had 16 points.
Nixa (16-7 overall and 4-2 in the COC) has lost three times in overtime, including twice to Republic (15-7 and 6-1).
Republic 82, Nixa 68 OT
REPUBLIC (82) — Ragsdale 4 6-6 17, Leonard 1 0-0 2, Kirby 4 4-4 13, Gardner 0 0-1 0, Powell-Goodman 5 7-11 20, Bekemeier 2 13-14 17, Finley 6 0-0 13. Totals 22 30-36 82.
NIXA (68) — A. Kamies 6 4-4 16, Gibbons 4 5-6 15, M. Conway 10 3-4 26, Clark 0 2-2 2, S. Conway 0 4-4 4, Weaver 2 1-1 5. Totals 22 19-21 68.
Republic 9 18 19 15 21 - 82
Nixa 14 27 9 11 7 - 68
3-point goals - Ragsdale 3, Powell-Goodman 3, M. Conway 3, Gibbons 2, Finley, Kirby.
