As far back as the pre-season, Nixa’s Ashlyn Eli and Brenya Crahan voiced optimism they could both win state championships this season. They fulfilled that prediction this week.
Eli, a junior, claimed her second straight state title and Crahan became the Lady Eagles’ first freshman to win a state championship.
Eli improved to 42-0 by beating Lindbergh’s Audrey Scherer 8-2 in the 102 final. It was Eli’s first match all season that went the distance. Earlier, she had a pair of pins.
Eli has 70 straight wins over the past two season and hasn’t lost to an in-state opponent since being pinned by Kearney’s Emalie Olson in the 103 state semifinal round her freshman year.
Crahan renewed her rivalry with Lebanon’s Halea Bartel in the 122 final. Carhan pinned Bartel at the 3:21 mark. She was leading 4-0 at the time of her fall.
The two met seven times this season, with Crahan winning six.
