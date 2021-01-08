A 34-point first half in which Nixa nailed seven 3-point goals triggered the Lady Eagles’ 54-47 triumph against Class 5 No. 1-ranked West Plains 54-47 Thursday.
Nixa (11-3), No. 6 in Class 6, handed the Lady Zizzers (12-1) their first loss a week after West Plains won the teams’ matchup at the Pink & White Lady Classic.
Nixa’s fireworks in the first half saw Ali Kamies hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, Rhianna Gibbons added a pair of treys and Norah Clark and Sadie Conway each made one 3-pointer.
The Lady Eagles’ defense on West Plains’ Ashton Judd allowed them to extend their lead to 11 points, 40-29, in the third quarter.
Judd, who had 15 points, was scoreless in the third quarter.
West Plains got as close as two points, 45-43, in the fourth quarter.
With Nixa holding a 48-45 lead and 1:30 to play, the Lady Eagles opted to hold onto the ball. West Plains purposely fouled to put Nixa in the bonus and never stopped fouling.
The Lady Zizzers tried to come back by sending the Lady Eagles to the foul line. Katie Kamies, Alie Kamies and Macie Conway each made two freebies in the 1:01.
West Plains was whistled for six fouls in the first 30 minutes and seven fouls in the final two minutes.
Conway scored a game-high 18 points and Ali Kamies added 14.
The teams may have a rubber game in their season series. Both Nixa and West Plains will take part in the Nixa Invitational Tournament in two weeks.
Nixa 54, West Plains 47
WEST PLAINS (47) — Williams 5 0-0 11, Osborn 3 0-0 9, Brunson 3 2-4 8, Harris 1 0-0 2, Joyner 1 0-1 2, Judd 6 1-2 15. Totals 19 3-7 47.
NIXA (54) — Mahy 1 0-0 2, A. Kamies 4 2-3 14, Gibbons 3 0-0 8, K. Kamies 1 3-4 5, Clark 2 2-2 7, Conway 5 6-8 18. Totals 16 13-17 54.
West Plains 18 10 6 13 - 47
Nixa 20 14 9 11 - 54
3-point goals - A. Kamies 4, Osborn 3, Gibbons 2, Conway 2, Judd 2, Williams, Clark.
