CAPE GIRARDEAU — Nixa's volleyball team earned it second straight state championship match appearance by sweeping St. Francis Borgia 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 in a Class 5 semifinal Thursday.
The Lady Eagles (33-3) advance to the title tilt Friday afternoon against Liberty North (23-8) St. Dominic (22-3-1).
Earlier Friday, COC member Willard won the Class 4 state championship by beating Parkway West in four sets.
