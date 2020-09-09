Nixa’s softball team recorded a 3-2 victory over Willard in the Lady Eagles’ COC opener Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Maddy Meierer blanked Willard through the first five innings. That upped her streak of not allowing a run to 15 innings.
Meierer finished with three strikeouts and two walks, while allowing six hits.
After Willard plated a run in the top of the sixth, Nixa scored what proved to be the winning run on a sacrifice fly to left field by Dakota Hale. It scored Katie Faulk, who doubled to lead off the inning.
Faulk and Phoebe Gardner both were 2-for-3. Faulk is off to a .438 start at the plate.
Nixa (2-2) visits Carthage on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.