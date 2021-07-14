A trio of outright COC championships and a share of another title powered Nixa's girls to a first-place finish in the COC All-Sports Standings for 2020-21 school year.
The Lady Eagles outdistanced runner-up and perennial champion Ozark by eight points, 77.5-69.5.
The Nixa girls' run to a dominant year included championship seasons for its tennis, soccer and track teams and a co-championship for its volleyball team.
The Lady Eagles were consistent winners from fall to spring, finishing in the top half of the conference in each sport. Their lowest finish was a fifth-place finish in swimming.
In addition, Nixa's girls went on to collect District championships in volleyball, track soccer and basketball.
The Lady Eagles' success in the COC All-Sports Standings doesn't reflect state championships in wrestling won by Ashlyn Eli and Brenya Crahan. Not enough COC teams sponsor girls wrestling for it be included in the All-Sports Standings.
The Ozark girls' second-place showing was led by a championship in golf.
The Webb City girls, who won a title in softball, were third with 65.5 points.
Willard won co-championships in volleyball and basketball, but was no better than seventh in every other sport and placed seventh with 38 points.
On the boys side, Webb City pulled away from Nixa and Ozark in the spring to top the All-Sports Standings by a five-point margin.
In the spring, the Cardinals won a track championship, were second in baseball and golf and tied for fifth in tennis.
Webb City's boys also won big in the fall, picking up outright titles in swimming and cross country and sharing a championship in football.
Nixa's boys won a championship in basketball and finished fourth or better in seven of the 10 sports. The Eagles totaled 72 points to place second.
Ozark's boys posted 71 points and were third. The Tigers had no titles, but were second in wrestling and swmming and were fourth or better in seven sports.
Neosho's boys won championships in soccer and wrestling, but were no better than eighth in every other sport and were last in four sports.
All 10 COC schools won at least a share of one title.
All-COC Sports Standings
Girls
1. Nixa 77.5, 2. Ozark 69.5, 3. Webb City 65.5, 4. Republic 56.5, 5. Carthage 51, 6. Carl Junction 46, 7. Willard 38, 8. Joplin 33, 9. Branson 30.5, 10. Neosho 20.5
Boys
1. Webb City 77, 2. Nixa 72, 3. Ozark 71, 4. Joplin 59, 5. Carthage 57, 6. Willard 48, 7. Republic 47, 8. Branson 44.5, 9. Neosho 33.5, 10. Carl Junction 31
