Emma Conrad can recall conversations coaches had with her as far back as grade school on where her future would be on the court.
Standing 4-foot-2 when she was 11 years old, she already had a pretty good idea she would be playing along the back row.
“When I was 11, (coaches) were like, ‘There’s no way you’re going to go to the front row,’” Conrad said. “I was super short for my age, so I started really young playing defense only. I’ve been playing defense only for a long time.”
Conrad is now a 5-foot sophomore. The experience she gained as a defensive specialist/libero early in her career has helped her gain early experience in her Nixa varsity career.
She has earned the Lady Eagles’ libero job and responded to her first taste of post-season ball by recording 17 digs and two aces in a Class 5 District 11 sweep of Republic on Tuesday.
“She’s made the transition to the varsity level pretty seamlessly,” coach Annie Zimmerman said. “She’s been a consistent passer. That’s been great for our offense. You want a passer who has the biggest range. Emma may not have the same reach as some of our taller players. But she does good job anticipating and reading the ball. That puts her in a good spot.”
Zimmerman began to give Conrad the nod as Nixa’s libero over several candidates at the Ozark Grand Slam Tournament a little over a week ago.
“It’s been a process,” Zimmerman said. “Up until halfway through the season, we were trying different things with different people. Over the course of time, she (won) it.”
“It was on and off all season,” Conrad said. “Last week, it kind of became solidified.”
Conrad could eventually become a three-year starting libero just as all-stater Lexie Gregory was last season. Conrad valued having a player the likes of Gregory to study under last season.
“I learned a lot from her, just watching her,” Conrad said. “She demanded the back row and took every ball while being a leader.
“I worked a lot in the pre-season on my serve-receive. I think that’s become one of my strengths,” she added. “Also, I’ve worked hard on tip coverage. I want to make sure nothing is scored easy against us. Having a really good group of girls around me makes me more confident.”
“Emma’s not as crazy as Lexi. Lexi is a character,” outside hitter Jaycee Fixsen said. “Emma brings a different presence. I know I can trust her back there. She’s one of the defensive players we have.”
