Kickapoo and pitcher Emily Flacklam continued their mastery of Nixa on Friday, as the Lady Eagles suffered a 9-0 season-opening setback.
Flacklam blanked Nixa on five hits. Dating back to last season, she has allowed just one run and struck out 12 in three starts covering 16.2 innings against the Lady Eagles.
Kickapoo has outscored Nixa 30-4 in those three games.
Going to her changeup more and more as the game proceeded, Flacklam needed just 76 pitches to go the distance Friday. Her counterpart, Nixa pitcher Maddy Meierer, threw 126 pitches.
Meierer yielded 10 hits while striking out four and walking three, two which were intentional.
Nixa's best chance to make Friday's game competitive came in the first inning. The Lady Eagles' Phoebe Gardner singled and Emma Vincent doubled with one out. But they were left stranded.
Meierer doubled in the fourth with one out, but couldn't advance.
Nixa was guilty of three errors, leading to six unearned runs.
