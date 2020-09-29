With Nixa assistant coach Scott Sparkman out since last week due to a sickness, the Lady Eagles have had to make some adjustments.
Sparkman is Nixa’s pitching coach and calls pitches, thus head coach Matt Walker is calling pitches for the first time in his career.
“I’ve got a lot going on, keeping my defensive chart and calling pitches,” Walker said. “We’re making due. We miss him and hope he gets back soon.”
‘Making due,’ as Walker said, for Nixa on Monday meant a 16-0, four-inning triumph at Reeds Spring. Winning pitcher Maddy Meierer threw three perfect innings, while following a bit of a different script.
“Coach Walker calls different pitches than ‘Sparky’ does,” Meierer said. “Coach Walker works more in and then out. Coach Sparkman works my drop-curve and changeup outside and then goes in.”
Meierer struck out eight of the nine Lady Wolves she faced. Looking ahead to COC matchups Tuesday against Republic and Thursday versus Neosho, Walker took her out of the game after the third inning.
“The important stuff is tomorrow and that’s what I told her,” Walker said. “The Republic game has conference and District implications. I didn’t let Maddy finish the game so she’s a little more fresh for Republic.”
“I completely understood,” Meierer said.
Meierer was also perfect at-bat. She was 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
“I struck out three times against Webb City the other day,” she sad. “So, I’ve worked on my hitting and here we go.”
First baseman Sara Sweaney was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. The freshman has hiked her batting average to a season-high .267.
“She’s doing well and putting the ball in play,” Walker said. “Sometimes, she needs to be more selective. She’s working on that and I think that’s what is helping her get more quality at-bats.”
Going into the season, a looming question mark for Nixa was who would replace Emily Morton at first base. Sweaney has proven to be a capable answer.
Getting the chance to play as a freshman has been a dream come true for her.
“My seventh-grade year, I went to every home game and thought, ‘I hope this is me some day,’” Sweaney said. “My Dad was friends with Morgan Jones’ dad. I looked up to her and Katie Faulk. I thought they were the coolest people ever. I didn’t know I would be doing what they were doing.
“I’m getting to play at a high level with the girls and having a lot of fun with them,” she added. “I’ve enjoyed the challenge. It’s been a fun learning experience.”
Nixa (8-6) pounded Reeds Spring for 17 hits. The Lady Wolves were assessed seven errors, but that figure easily could have been in double digits.
Walker was pleased to see his hitters take outside pitches the opposite way on occasion.
“We had several line drives to right field, hitting the ball where it was pitched and not trying to pull everything,” he said. “We also had some weaker ground balls to the left side. It’s hard for us sometimes to stay back. But we’re moving in the right direction."
Nixa’s games at the Springfield Tournament on Friday will include matchups with Rogersville, Willard and Glendale.
