Emma Vincent’s father, Ryan, was a heralded pitcher and hitter in his glory days at Hollister, NorthArk and Southwest Baptist. He was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals, but never signed, and began his college career at Mizzou.
VWith Ryan’s pitching background, Emma naturally gave pitching a try, too.
“I tried pitching in seventh grade, didn’t like it and didn’t do it anymore,” she said.
Everything else Ryan taught Emma, though, settled in well. The Nixa senior batted .300-plus each of her three years as a starter for the Lady Eagles and will continue her career at the juco level at Crowder.
“My Dad has been a huge influence. He’s my inspiration,” Emma said during her signing ceremony last week. “I look up to him for everything he’s done for me. I’ve never had another hitting coach. He’s taught me everything I know about the game.”
Vincent figures softball aficionados can figure she was taught how to hit by a baseball player by watching her in the batter’s box.
“A lot of people look at my swing and think it’s a baseball swing because that’s actually what it is. I think it works pretty well,” Vincent said. “A lot of girls have a shorter finish with their swing, while I have a long finish. I also lift up my (front foot) and pretty much all my power comes from my back side.”
Vincent’s power stroke at Nixa produced .451 batting average with seven home runs and 30 RBIs her senior season. She was an All-COC First-Team selection. Her career totals are 12 home runs, 77 RBIs, 22 doubles and two triples.
Crowder has a history of producing players for NCAA D-I and D-II programs. Nixa grad Makaila Leonhart went from Crowder to Missouri Southern.
“I like that aspect if it,” Vincent said of the possibilities that await a juco transfer “I know the coaches at Crowder are going to find my weaknesses and help me strengthen them so hopefully I’m able to go play for a D-I school.”
Crowder coach John Sisemore is in his seventh season with the Roughriders and has compiled a 281-77 record. Crowder captured a juco national championship in 1986.
“I’ve been following the softball program on-line and seeing videos of what they’re doing in practice. I can’t wait to join them,” Vincent said. “They’re all about work ethic and working as hard as you can. I like that. I spend hours in the weight room and on the field and that’s what they’re about.”
“Emma deserves everything she gets,” Nixa coach Matt Walker said. “She’s probably one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker we’ve had in our program. Hopefully, some of our younger players embrace what she did and we’ll have a few more girls like her coming soon.”
