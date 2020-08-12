Katie Faulk helped send Nixa’s four players on the Midwest Batbusters club ball team over the summer on a dramatic upswing heading into the start of the Lady Eagles’ practices this week.
Faulk executed a suicide squeeze bunt to bring home the game-winning run in extra innings in the title tilt and lift the Batbusters to the Fastpitch America Softball Association (FASA) 16-and-under championship the last weekend of July.
“Coming off a tournament win is great,” said Faulk, a junior center fielder. “It makes your whole mentality go up. You think a whole lot better of yourself. It brought up my energy a whole lot.”
Faulk has been fearless with a game on the line dating back to her freshman season, when she delivered a two-out, three-run triple in the seventh inning of Nixa’s Class 4 District 11 championship game matchup against Ozark.
Likewise, she was eager to step into the batter’s box and lift the Batbusters to victory.
“I’m glad I was in that position,” Faulk said. “It was awesome.”
The tourney title capped a Batbusters season in which the Lady Eagles’ foursome of Faulk, junior right fielder Dakota Hale, sophomore pitcher Maddy Meierer and junior second baseman Kaylee Schlenker received a revelation on more than one weekend.
Playing tournaments in the softball hotbed that is Oklahoma in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, along with trips to Columbia, Kansas City and Bentonville, Arkansas, allowed them to see better pitching and hitting than they had ever faced.
“It was a whole ‘nother level,” Hale said.
Some of the players struck out more in one weekend in OKC than they did all of the previous summer. But they feel better for the experience.
“I got reps against curves and screwballs,” Schlenker said. “Seeing all that movement and knowing what that kind of pitching is like will hopefully help me be ready for our school season.”
Meierer turned a weakness into a strength by seeing enough changeups to become confident against off-speed pitching. She even homered the opposite way on a two-strike changeup.
“I saw more drop balls and curves and a lot more speed and spin than I ever had,” Meierer said. “I was always awful against off-speed pitching until this year. Now, I’m good against off-speed pitches.”
Nixa coach Matt Walker, who was on hand in Branson at the FASA World Series, think the Lady Eagles have put themselves in position that nothing from opponents this season will surprise them.
“It was good for them to see those kind of pitchers,” Walker said. “That’s going to pay off when we play Webb City, Republic, Ozark, Kickapoo and all the good teams we’ll see. It was also good for Maddy to pitch against some better competition. I think it will all do nothing but help us.”
By not being able to simply throw the ball by top-notch hitters, Meierer was forced to work on spotting her pitches along the corners of the plate.
“Girls were hard to strike out this year,” Meierer said. “I tried to focus on making them hit ground balls to our infielders.”
Meirer, Faulk, Hale and Schlenker are part of a Nixa lineup that features seven returning starters from last season’s 15-win team. Knowing what they did over the summer has heightened the players’ pre-season expectations.
The Lady Eagles are seeing their first District championship since 2011.
“Girls showed up this summer and grinded, it was awesome to see,” Hale said. “I’m excited to bring that to school season and see how this year turns out.”
“Our lineup is pretty stacked and we’ll be motivated,” Meierer said. “I think this is our year to stand out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.