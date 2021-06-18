With Emma Hartley returning next year for her senior season as Nixa’s leader in goals and assists, coach Evan Palmer will want her to be more assertive.
“A lot of times we get on her a little bit, saying she should take it herself,” Palmer said while assessing Hartley’s junior season. “She's almost too unselfish. There are certain times you should keep it and certain times you should give it up. We've got to push her to be a little more aggressive.
“She's going to be one of our leaders next year,” he added. “We're going to need her and other juniors to really step up.”
Hartley accounted for 10 goals as Nixa rolled to an undefeated record in the COC and a Class 4 District 11 championship this spring. She was named to the All-COC Second-Team and received Class 4 District 11 honorable mention recognition.
Hartley’s six assists will be tops among the Lady Eagles’ returnees and she and freshman forward Bella Johnson both scored four goals.
Hartley feels her progress over the years has been spurred by the influence of her older sister, Erica. Erica is a 2019 Nixa grad who collected 11 goals and 10 assists her senior season.
“She's pushed me to be a better player,” Emma said. “I’ve always felt like I needed to be at her pace. She's practiced with me at home about the things I've needed to fix.”
Naturally, the sisters have drawn comparisons to each other by their teammates and fans.
“People tell us we play the same, but I don't feel like we do,” Emma said. “But if other people see it, I believe them.”
“Emma is a little more on the careful side, while Erica was aggressive,” Palmer said. “Emma is a cool, calm, collected person on the ball who is always looking up to try to find somebody to play off of.”
