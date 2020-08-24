Junior middle blocker Grace Hall can only hope her first few weeks at school can go as smoothly as her first few weeks of practices as a member of Ozark's varsity volleyball team.
"They've let me in with open arms and have been so supportive," Hall said of the Lady Tigers' seniors. "It's nice having people behind you, no matter how you are doing for volleyball or just life in general. We have very good chemistry. It definitely wouldn't be as fun if we didn't. It has made the environment more fun to play in."
Such a sentiment is the consensus throughout Ozark's camp. Coach Adeanna Brewer places a high value on team unity and couldn't be happier how her seniors and juniors are working together.
"I have very selfless players who are all about winning as a team," Brewer said. "I have a great group of juniors and seniors and great senior leadership. The rest of the program is following suit. Our freshmen and sophomores are following the lead of the upperclassmen."
Ozark is striving to return the prominence its program knew for the better part of a decade. The Lady Tigers had their streaks of District titles and State berths end at nine last season.
"We're all on board," senior outside hitter Savannah Eisman said. "We want to be the best team we can. We all have the same dreams and hope. We want to win conference and go to State."
Senior outside hitter McKenna Rhodes has been part of teams in which togetherness was a strength and also been on teams in which unity was a weakness. She's confident this Ozark bunch will remain unified.
"For the first time in a while, all of us get along well. You can see that on the court," Rhodes said. "There's never been a year in which anyone hates someone, but there have been years like this one in which we're all strong together. We all have respect for each other. We understand to do what needs to get done it can't be the seniors being in charge of everyone. A junior, sophomore or freshman can take charge and be a leader on the court. It doesn't matter what age you are."
Junior outside hitter Hanna Vorhies anticipates she and her teammates being able to handle constructive criticism from each other.
"We're so close that we don't have to worry about hurting each other's feelings. We're not yelling at each other, we say things nicely and we understand each other. We're really good with our communication. That helps us keep each other in check."
With Brewer boasting of her team's depth, the Lady Tigers don't feel competition for playing time will cause tension.
"Everyone is so close and such good friends," Vorhies said. " Even if a girl is playing the same position as you and she gets a good hit, you cheer for her as loud as you can. We want everyone to do well."
