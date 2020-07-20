Kenna Mayfield and her Xtreme Heat 16U teammates, which include several of her Ozark teammates, are fresh from an eye-opening and fulfilling trip to Florida.
The Heat played in a tournament at the United States Specialty Sports Association Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida. The Space Coast Complex is made up of 13 all-turf fields and attracts elite talent.
The Heat played one team that included 10 NCAA D-I commits.
“It was next-level competition,” said Mayfield, an outfielder. “The crazy thing about that team having 10 D-I commits was one of them had to sit on the bench.”
The Heat, which also includes Ozark’s Abby Ford, Athena Andrews and Savannah Hughes, were mindful to play close attention to the opposition.
“Every play that they made our coach told us to take notes,” Hughes said. “We learned a lot from them.”
“Even though we didn’t do super well, I know it made us better,” Mayfield said. “It tested our defense. We had to react quickly. Also, we got to face really good pitchers, which will make us better."
The Heat won just one game in Florida, but left feeling motivated by seeing the talent and passion on hand.
“You could tell everyone there loves the game,” Mayfield said. “It made us want to play harder and try to get to the next level.”
“It meant a lot to see that kind of competition,” said Ford, who is out after having ACL surgery in April. “I wish I could have played. But I learned so much from watching.”
The Heat returned home to win a tournament in Branson last weekend and play in the Fast-Pitch American Softball Association World Series in Branson this week.
“I expect us to gar far,” Mayfield said.
“Our coach wanted to load up the first part of our schedule against a bunch of really good competition,” Hughes said. “The last part of our schedule, he was hoping we could win tournaments and make us feel better about ourselves.”
