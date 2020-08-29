JEFFERSON CITY — Ozark's softball team dropped a slugfest by an 11-9 count in its season-opener against Jefferson City on Friday.
The Lady Tigers' bats produced 11 hits.
Emily Schmucker's two-run triple and RBI-singles by Raegen Dickinson and Savannah Hughes highlighted the Ozark offense.
