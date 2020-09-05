The consensus in Ozark’s dugout is the Lady Tigers will be much better by the end of the season than the start, what with outfielder Kenna Mayfield due to return next week and outfielder Abby Ford a possibility to be back in October.
Trouble is, Ozark is playing arguably the best teams it will face all season now. The Lady Tigers are off to a 1-4 start after bowing to Kickapoo 12-2 Friday, losing to McDonald County 9-2 Saturday and gaining their first win by edging Bolivar 7-6 Saturday.
“This is probably the hardest part of our season,” outfielder Maddi Spies said following the loss to the Lady Chiefs. “If we start hitting the ball, I think we can keep up with the teams we are playing. We need to figure out the funk we’re going through and get our hitting back. We’re trying to get through it together.”
Losing streaks have been rare in recent seasons for Ozark. Butt he Lady Tigers have bounced back from a rough stretch before. They started 6-5 two years ago, before finishing 23-10. They lost three straight three years ago, but finished 21-10.
Savannah Hughes brought home both runs for Ozark against Kickapoo with a sacrifice fly and a single. Hughes followed up by delivering what proved to be the game-winning run against Bolivar on a two-run single.
“Toward the end of the summer season, I started to get on a roll hitting. Hopefully, I can keep going strong,” Hughes said. “I like hitting more when runners are on base. If there are less than two outs, you hit a pop fly to the outfield and someone scores. But if you hit a pop fly with no one on base, nothing happens, just an out.”
Hughes is feeling comfortable pitching in relief after starting the game at first base. Last year, she would often come in as a reliever off the Ozark bench. This year, she is splitting time at first base and pitching with Hattie Depee.
“It’s easier already being in the game and being surrounded by all the plays and knowing what is going on,” Hughes said.
Spies is filling in at center, after Mayfield was due to fill in for Ford in center. Spies showed off her arm against Kickapoo by throwing out a runner at the plate.
“I thought to myself, ‘I’ve got it,’” Spies said. “That was an adrenaline rush.”
In addition to Hughes’ game-winning hit, Saturday’s highlights included Athena Andrew going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Remi Watson going 3-for-4 with three runs scored against Bolivar, Spies ripping two hits in both games and Lauren Brice going 2-for-3 against McDonald County
Spies, who is hitting .500 (9-for-18) will be among the Lady Tigers honored as part of ’Senior Night’ Tuesday versus Branson. ‘Senior Night’ festivities in all sports at all schools have been pushed up due to the threat of COVID-19 spreading.
“I’m ready for the next chapter in my life, but sad this is my last season,” Spies said.
