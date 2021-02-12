Ozark center Moriah Putt was surprised to learn that Lady Tigers coach David Brewer was surprised to see Carl Junction in a box-and-one defense Thursday.
“I was not ready for that,” Brewer said of the Lady Bulldogs’ gimmick defense.
“Well, it didn’t seem like it,” Putt said.
Indeed, with Carl Junction’s defense zeroed in on Anna Hitt, Ozark’s guards diligently focused on finding Putt. She responded with a game-high 19 points to trigger a surprisingly easy 64-38 Lady Tigers romp over the defending COC champs.
Carl Junction’s box-and-one on Hitt was a miss, as Putt made good on open looks while scoring 14 points in the first quarter alone.
“The girls did a great job finding Moriah in a corner,” Brewer said. “She got off to a really good start offensively.”
“I was hyped up, trying to get a good start for Anna (on Senior Night),” Putt said. “Coach Brewer always has a good game plan and we have really good guards to call out our offense.”
On defense, Ozark’s point of emphasis beforehand was clogging gaps to keep Carl Junction from penetrating. The Lady Tigers’ defense was great in the second half. The Lady Bulldogs were limited to two points in third quarter and nine in the fourth quarter.
“Our gap-help was really important,” Putt said. “I’m glad we executed what we’ve been practicing.”
Confident their teammates had their back, Ozark’s perimeter defenders repeatedly took the risk to go for a steal versus Carl Junction’s ball-handler and were repeatedly rewarded.
“I like getting up and applying good pressure,” guard Riley Boggs said. “If someone would drive, we had someone there to help.”
“Ball-pressure can throw an entire offense off,” Hitt said. “Sometimes, it allows for steals. If they did get by us, we had gap-help so there was nowhere for the ball to go. Our defense was effective. Defense sets the tone for us. If we get good defense, the rest will come.”
“We wanted to pressure the ball and everybody else be in the gaps, so they couldn’t penetrate off the ball pressure,” Brewer said. “I was pretty pleased with our ball pressure, particularly on (Destiny Buerge). We played good team defense in the gaps. We didn’t let them get to the lane.
“Our pressure on the perimeter not only made a big difference defensively, but also on what we got on the offensive end with layups,” he added. “A lot of steals and layups put us ahead.”
Ozark scored 38 points over the second and third quarters with the benefit of just two free throws. Lyla Watson had all three of her 3-pointers during that stretch. The Lady Tigers led by as many as 27 points.
Boggs and Hitt both scored 15 points.
“When we started getting a lead, we didn’t want to back down,” Putt said. “We kept our foot on the pedal and kept pushing.”
It was the most lopsided COC loss for Carl Junction since joining the conference in 2016. The Lady Bulldogs were 30-6 in league play entering this season. They are 11-7 overall and 2-3 in the COC this season.
Hitt was able to make an early exit, drawing applause from the home crowd and receiving hugs from her teammates. She is Ozark’s lone senior.
“Freshman year, there was quite a few of us. We had a freshman team,” Hitt said of her class. “But the next year there was just three of us and last year and this year it’s just me.
“Leadership hasn’t been my strong suit because I’ve been the young girl on the team,” she added. “Having ‘played up’ since my freshman year, I never had to be a leader. I think I’m getting used to it and know when to step in and lead.”
“Usually, you look up to a senior who plays your position,” Putt said. “But for every position we look up to Anna. She’s been really good about that.”
In junior high, Hitt actually wasn’t the prized prospect of her class. One of her teammates was center Izzy Rohlfing, now a 6-foot-2 senior center at New Covenant who has signed with Central Missouri State.
“The senior class is one of those classes that withered away to where it’s just Anna left,” Brewer said.
Home contest with Willard on tap
Ozark (10-10 and 4-1) is at the .500 for the second time, after its 0-5 start to the season. The Lady Tigers have won six of their last eight games.
“Things are piecing together nicely for us,” Putt said. “I think we’re the most improved team (in the area). All the difficult teams we’ve played has made us a better team.
“I think (COC leader) Willard is going to have to take us seriously (Monday at Ozark),” she added. “I’m glad we were able to play such good defense on Carl Junction’s guards tonight because Willard has really good guards.”
“It was a rough start to the season,” Hitt said. “But I think we’re locked and loaded now.”
Ozark 64, Carl Junction 38
CARL JUNCTION (38) — Burr 1 4-4 6, Lee 1 0-0 2, Hilton 5 1-4 14, Shorter 1 0-0 3, Buerge 5 2-5 13. Totals 13 7-13 38.
OZARK (36) — Boggs 6 0-0 15, Hitt 6 2-4 15, Kent 1 0-0 2, Rushing 2 0-0 4, Watson 3 0-0 9, Putt 8 3-6 19. Totals 26 5-10 64.
Carl Junction 14 13 2 9 - 38
Ozark 16 20 18 10 - 64
3-point goals - Watson 3, Boggs 3, Hilton 3, Shorter, Buerge, Hitt.
