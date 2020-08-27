Even while responding to injuries that cost Ozark its center fielder and shortstop from a year ago, coach Jimmy Nimmo has been pleased with the Lady Tigers’ fielding and throwing in pre-season practices.
Leading up to today’s season-opener at Jefferson City, if Ozark’s signs of improvement defensively can carry over on game days, the Lady Tigers will be poised for another run at COC and District titles.
Ozark’s glove work last season was one reason the Lady Tigers didn’t add to their program’s collection of championships.
“Defensively, we need to improve. Our team fielding percentage last year was below .900,” Nimmo said. “If we can improve on the defensive side and I’ve seen some growth, I think we’ll have much better success.”
Athena Andrews figures to play a pivotal role, as she moves from second base to shortstop to replace three-year starter Ashlei Coonrod. Chronic foot injuries have forced Coonrod not to play her senior year.
Andrews is fresh from hitting .377 with three home runs and 22 RBIs, after transferring from Iowa.
“Athena finished really strong last year offensively and played a great second base,” Nimmo said. “She could have easily been All-Conference First-Team, but got off to a slow start. I think that was because she was new to the District. She found her place on the team and built good relationships with the girls. Toward the end, you could see the difference in her play. Hopefully, that will carry over to this year.
“Shortstop is not a new position for her,” he added. “But shortstop requires a lot of responsibility and ground to cover.”
Andrews and third baseman Emily Schmucker give Ozark experience on the left side of the infield.
The Lady Tigers will have newcomers at second base in Lauren Brice and at first in Brooklyn Hasler, Hattie Depee or Savannah Hughes. Depee and Hughes will share the pitching duties and possibly the first base job.
“Lauren was primarily a DP last year but had an injury and played only half the season. She can hit the ball well. If she comes in confident, she’ll be successful,” Nimmo said. “We might see Hattie and Savannah switching at first base and pitcher. If I bring in Savannah to pitch to replace Hattie, Hattie will transition to first base to replace Savannah.”
Depee has been Ozark’s primary pitcher the past two seasons. Nimmo envisions Depee and Hughes both pitching plenty this season. He loves their contrast in styles.
“I would like to see Hattie again be our workhorse and work the zone with her drop ball and change, while Savannah really splns the ball,” Nimmo said. “They make a good combination when everything is working well. You’ve got power with finesse to back it up. One of our challenges will be working the zone like we need to. Can we hit our spots?”
Behind the plate, Raegen Dickinson batted .324 with five homers and 22 RBIs last season. Nimmo likes her power potential.
“Her bat came alive at the right time at Districts,” Nimmo said. “She should bring the power game to us. I can predict that if she swings with confidence, she could end up in double digits in home runs.”
The outfield is looking to stay strong after center fielder Abby Ford needed ACL surgery in April. She could return at or near the post-season.
Kenna Mayfield is back after leading Ozark with a .506 on-base percentage last season. Maddy Spies also returns, after hitting .288 with three home runs.
“Maddy has been fighting injuries the last three years,” Nimmo said. “She’s had some broken bones she has had to fight through. Hopefully, we can keep her healthy.”
Chloe Garrison and Remi Watson are vying for playing time in the outfield. Watson is new to the outfield.
“We may need her in the lineup because of her hitting,” Nimmo said. “She swings the bat well. I think she’ll do well as long as she believes in herself.
“We may have to bring up some jayvee players,” he added. “I’ve got some athletic girls there. I want to test my upperclassmen early and give them a chance.”
Nimmo is looking forward to his newcomers gaining self-confidence to help Ozark remain at an elite level.
“They understand the expectations and what it takes to get there,” he said. “Now they have to believe in themselves and get on the field and play like I know they can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.