CARTHAGE — Per usual, Anna Hitt was a bundle of nerves prior to the start of the 400 Saturday. She actually wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
Anxiety has brought the best in Hitt during her decorated Ozark career. She responded well to pressure again by posting a personal record of 58.21 while winning the Class 5 Sectional 3 400 gold medal.
“I’m still as nervous as the first time I ran the 400, it hasn’t got any easier,” Hitt said. “I struggle with getting very nervous. I feel even more pressure once you get to Sectionals. The pressure and nerves push me. It fuels me. I kind of use it as a tool to give me energy.”
Hitt and her 4 x 200 running ‘mates of Sydney Johnson, Blair Pace and Ella Counts set a school record of 1:43.11 while finishing first. Hitt and Johnson were on Ozark’s 4 x 200 relay from two years ago that previously owned the school record. It was a mark Hitt didn’t think would be broken this year.
“Not really because we lost Ashley Childers from that relay,” Hitt said, referring to the 2020 Ozark grad now running track at Drury.
Hitt, Pace, Johnson and Adri Wakeman teamed to take first in the 4 x 400 relay, with their time of 4:03.23 being more than three seconds ahead of their time at Districts.
Hitt will run track for the final time at Thursday’s Class 5 State Track Meet.
“I’m not upset about it,” she said. “I love doing well and my teammates are awesome. But I’m excited to play basketball (at Drury).”
Johnson was a four-time winner, as has been the case most of this season. The greatest sprinter the Lady Tigers have ever seen added to her legacy by also winning the 100 (12.32) and 200 (25.45).
Ozark’s Abby Beets won the pole vault by clearing 10-11/2.
Perez, Lady Eagles' relay prevails
Nixa’s winners included Tony Perez in the discus and the 4 x 800 relay of Alicen Ashley, Brookelyn Bidinger, Emily Harrison and Macy Kopp.
Perez was four feet short of his personal record while unleashing a winning throw of 158-11.
“It felt good, but I felt I could have gone farther,” Perez said. “It just didn’t feel right. I have to fix little bits and pieces in my form, trying to get it all together. I want to keep my chest up and open, so I won’t throw flat.”
Perez will be competing at State for the first time, after previously watching his brother and sister run at State.
“I’d have a good time watching them. As a fan, you’re going there for entertainment,” he said. “As an athlete, I feel I’ll be tensed up and nervous, but nothing that will affect me too much. I’ve always wanted to get to State.”
The Lady Eagles’ 4 x 800 relay set a school record with a winning time of 9:47.
