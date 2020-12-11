Entering this week’s Ozark Lady Classic, the host Lady Tigers weren’t going to be looking for any sort of justification if they came out flat.
After enduring a 10-day quarantine from Nov. 17-27 due to COVID-19 regulations, Ozark made a bid at upsetting Jefferson City in the Lady Tigers’ season-opener Wednesday. The Lady Jays needed to rally to prevail 63-51.
Ozark led by as many as seven points, 30-23, in the first half.
“The quarantine was a setback, but we weren’t going to let it set us back too far,” sophomore guard Molly Rushing said. “When we came back, we were ready to go. We came back rockin’ and rollin’.”
By the time the Lady Tigers returned to practice, they had 12 days to prepare for the tip-off to their season. Coach David Brewer stressed to them not to dwell on the time they lost.
“Eyes forward, move forward. Come to practice and get back after it,” he said of the team’s motto.
“We were never going to let that be an excuse for us,” junior guard Lyla Watson said. “Even though we were two weeks behind everyone else and hadn’t played our first game, we knew we were going to keep grinding.”
After having last school year end two months early and seeing frequent quarantines this school year, Watson added it actually didn’t feel too unusual to be at home for 10 days.
“We’re kind of used to it, since it feels like we’ve been quarantined all year. It was kind of normal-ish,” she said.
Ozark was originally set to open its season by taking part in a tournament at Rolla. A Nov. 24 contest at Columbia Hickman was postponed.
Brewer feels the timing of the quarantine was about as good as he could have hoped for. He’s relieved it didn’t interrupt their season after games had been played.
“If it’s going to happen and I hope it doesn’t happen again, it happened early and that’s a good time for it to take place,” he said.
With a tournament in Rogers, Arkansas, being cancelled and many area teams looking to fill their schedules, Brewer and Ozark athletics director Yancey Little were able to quickly fill the Lady Classic field with quality teams.
Other teams on hand include Kickapoo, Republic, Rolla, Incarnate Word Academy, Parkview, Ava and Springfield Central.
“I think we were pretty fortunate,” Brewer said.
The Lady Tigers did what they could during their quarantine to stay in shape.
“I made sure I was putting shots up,” Watson said.
“We had Zoom calls every day to keep each other accountable for our workouts,” said Rushing, who was part of a 19-2 jayvee team last season. “Ozark basketball, there is level set. We strive for greatness.”
