Sparta will be trying to attract what would be statewide spotlight by knocking off Strafford in a Class 3 District 10 final Thursday at Mansfield.
The Lady Indians, of course, have become the premier program in any sport around the state in recent seasons. They have captured five straight state championships. Their post-season winning streak is at 36 games.
“The headlines will be huge if we can beat Strafford,” Sparta center Natalie Wilks said.
Sparta enters the title tilt with 19-6 record, having beat Fair Grove 67-45 in a semifinal Tuesday. Strafford is 20-6 after edging Hartville 46-43 in the semifinal round
“It doesn’t get any bigger of a platform to make noise,” Sparta coach Josh Loveland said. “Whether we will make noise or not, we don’t know. But we sure hope we can.”
Sparta is looking for its first District championship since 2010. The Lady Trojans lost title tilts in 2011 and 2012.
Strafford is ranked No. 5 in Class 3 in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state rankings. Sparta is No. 9.
Wilks was happy Strafford fought off Hartville’s upset bid.
“I’ve always wanted to play them,” Wilks said of the Lady Indians. “It will be exciting. We know what they can do and what they are capable of.”
Strafford’s leaders are Emma Compton, Emma Mullings and Mattie Walker. They combine for an average of 39 points a game.
For Sparta, Laney Humble is averaging 23.9 points a night, while Wilks and Megan Brown are both averaging 10.5 points a game.
