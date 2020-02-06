A funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Adams Funeral Home in Ozark with Pastor Dale Grubaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Selmore Cemetery, Ozark. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday until service time at 2:30 p.m.
Larry Glenn Baird, 78, of Ozark passed away in his home Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. He was born March 5, 1941 in Bolivar, the son of Margaret Eloise (Hanks) Baird and Glenn Baird.
In 1962, Larry and Linda Lee (Farthing) Baird were united in marriage. He was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. Larry loved his family and enjoyed barbecuing and cooking for them.
Love of the Lord, his family, and his business were the most important parts of his life. He owned and operated Economy Tire in Ozark for many years. Throughout his career he enjoyed meeting and visiting with everyone he met. His family will continue the business. Larry was an avid reader and especially enjoyed westerns.
Survivors include: His wife Linda; three sons, Rodney Baird and wife Tam of Oldfield, Jay Baird of Springfield, and Kerry Baird of Ozark; grandchildren, Joshua Baird, Tanner Baird, Wyatt Baird, Jason Joyner and Ashley Joyner; great-grandchildren Isaac and Aaron Joyner; great-great-grandchildren, Jon and Annabelle Joyner; sisters, Linda Collins and Charles, Deborah Rosseau and Walter, Janice Privett and David, and Susan Holland and Dwaine; brothers David Baird and Stephen Baird and Patty; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Gallant, a nephew, Douglas, and his parents.
