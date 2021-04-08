A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Steve Roberson officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., immediately before the funeral in the funeral home.
Larry "Mike" Recla, 70, of Marshfield died April 3, 2021. He was born Oct. 29, 1950 in Springfield, the son of Johnny B. and Frieda (Stoker) Recla.
Mike served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War.
After serving in the military, Mike worked in sales and distribution in the food service industry.
Survivors include: his wife; four sons; ten grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Shelley; and his grandmother, Versie Hollingsworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.