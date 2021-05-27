Spokane’s Sam Shuman will likely re-live his championship in the 3,200 at the Class State Track Meet last week more than his championship at the Class 2 State Cross Country Meet last fall.
“This one was a lot more fun,” Shuman said of his gold-medal track finish. “At the State Cross Country Meet, I won by about :16 and pulled away with a mile left. This was a good race. It was definitely fun.”
Shuman can thank Southwest’s Travis Sickles for the dramatics in the 3,200. Their duel saw them distance themselves from the rest of the pack. Running side by side, Shuman broke away from Sickles near the start of the last lap.
“I’ve been racing against him for a long time,” Shuman said. “He always kicks with about 700 left, so I was thinking I would stay on his right hip and draft him. We hit the 500 mark and I tried to pass him. I should have waited to pass him at 300 like I always do. But I was feeling good.”
As Shuman went around Sickles, Sickles tried to make himself a bit wider and harder to pass by extending his right elbow.
“He sped up and as we were going around the first curve I went to pass him. He gave me a little bump,” Shuman said. “But when we hit the 300 mark, I out-kicked him.”
Shuman downplayed Sickles’ bump as much as he could.
“I respect him for running and working so hard,” he said. “I’m not really the type of guy to bash someone.”
Shuman went on to post a winning time of 9:31.54, while Sickles was second with a 9:34.61.
Shuman was four seconds shy of the Class 2 3,200 record.
“I did know what the record was before the race,” he said. “I was a little upset I didn’t get it. But obviously I can't be ashamed for winning.”
Shuman was confident all season in his chances of winning the 3,200. But he fretted a bit that playing basketball over the winter would set his conditioning back. He didn’t know of any of his running cohorts who also played hoops.
“If I didn’t play basketball, I could have got my times lower than I did,” said Shuman, a starting point guard for the Owls the last two years. “But I'll look back and be glad I did basketball.
“I'm excited to see what college (at Tennessee-Martin) brings me when I can train all winter long,” he added.
Shuman’s dedication carried him to his state titles. During the winter, he often trained at the OC in Ozark after a basketball practice or game.
“I would go to the OC and run 4-5 miles,” he said. “That was hard to do. This shows me what hard work can do. I hope it inspires other kids to run and enjoy it like I do.”
Shuman credits Spokane coach Jeff Mitchem for pushing him to his state titles.
“It could not have been done without him,” Shuman said. “With the experience and runners he's had, he's a good coach all around. I'm happy I've had him by my side.”
