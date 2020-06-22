In a sense, Skout Lave lives up to his unique first name.
The Midwest Nationals White left-handed pitcher out of Ozark likes to settle in at the ball park by watching from the bullpen for several innings, before taking to the mound as a middle-inning or late-inning reliever.
Lave always has loved life as a reliever and always will.
"I love coming out of the pen," he said. "I like playing under pressure. I feel it makes me pitch better. I like coming in and trying to pick up where the starter left off and have his back."
Upon relieving for the first time, he didn't take it as a demotion.
"You have to know your job as a reliever is just as important as your job as a starter," Lave said.
Lave keeps hitters off balance with his fast ball and a dangerous curve ball.
"I'm no Adam Wainwright. His curve ball is like a 12-6, mine's like an 11-5," Lave said, referring to the long-time Cardinals pitcher.
In Lave's most recent Show-Me Collegiate League appearance, he was pleased with the movement of his curve, as he struck out one in an inning of scoreless work. It was actually a pleasant surprise to him how effective his curve was.
"Throughout the 'pen, my arm was lacking," Lave said. "I had trouble with it before I got out there. Once I got out there, though, I got a feel for it and it came back to me.
"Things have been going good," he added. "I've been staying within my pitch count, throwing strikes and competing."
Lave did not play school ball for Ozark, instead throwing club ball for the Nats. He's happy to continue wearing their uniform.
"They've helped me become the player I am today," said Lave, who is headed to Des Moines Community College. "I've been excited about playing. I didn't think summer ball was going to be in the picture. I was definitely ready to come out here and play with the boys. If I come back next year, which I probably will, without a doubt I'll try to pick up with them in this league again."
