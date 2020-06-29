Law firm donates courthouse thermometers

Attorney Donovan Dobbs (left) of Ozark-based Appleby Healy P.C. donated non-contact thermometers to Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole’s (right) office. Deputies working court campus security check the temperatures of each person who enters a court building on a daily basis.
“We know that COVID-19 has been hard on the county and we wanted to help the county protect all that enter their buildings as things begin to open back up,” Dobbs said.
