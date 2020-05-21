A funeral with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Pastor Joe Cantreras officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. immediately before the funeral at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Lawrence (Larry) Casey, age 66, of Nixa passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born Sept. 16, 1953 in Long Beach, California to Charles and Barbara (Lee) Casey.
Larry served his country in the U.S. Army in Italy as a military policeman during the Vietnam War, earning the National Defense Award. Larry was a member of the American Legion and Teamsters Union.
Larry was known for being honest and tough. He loved sports. Larry was a Dodgers and Raiders fan. He loved his friends and was always good with people. Larry selflessly sacrificed for his family. Larry enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include: a daughter, Renee Casey of Redondo Beach, granddaughter, Danielle Casey; grandsons, Andrew and Joseph Casey; nephews, James and Jeremy Witt; and mother in law, Robbie Kimball, all of Nixa.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darcy; sister, Sandra Whittman; and a niece, Shannon Whittman.
