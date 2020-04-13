A graveside service with full military honors was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, at Union Cemetery in Stotts City, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Pastor Allen Maples officiating. Visitation was Monday from 2-6 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Lawrence Odell Aleshire, 89, died April 10, 2020. He was born June 30, 1930 in Stotts City, Missouri, the son of Jess and Ola Mae (Martin) Aleshire.
On August 27, 1955 Lawrence was united in marriage to Geraldine Money in Hernando, Mississippi. Lawrence served his country in the U.S. Air Force. After the service, he owned and operated a dairy farm, raised stock cattle and had a custom baling and chopping business. Lawrence enjoyed reading and working cross word puzzles in ink. Lawrence had been a member of the Methodist church in Stotts City.
Survivors include: his wife, Geraldine Aleshire of Highlandville; children, Alan Aleshire and fiancé Karen of Carthage and Brenda Dye and husband Kim of Highlandville; grandchildren, Sherman Mills, Kristy Richarts, Megan Aleshire, Haley Aleshire, Jonathan Cauley and wife Brandy, Cory Harp and wife Brandy, Betsy Dye and Emily Hall and husband Colby; 12 great grandchildren; a host of step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; two sisters, Ethel Clayton of Arizona and Phyllis Kleine of Stotts City; two brothers, Bob Aleshire of Stotts City and Lloyd Aleshire of Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews.
Lawrence was preceded in death by a daughter, Melisa Harp; and his other siblings, Leon Aleshire, Don Aleshire, Elroy Aleshire, Johnny Aleshire, Elizabeth Lawyer, and Lennie Aleshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.