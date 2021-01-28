Shooting hoops against the best football school in the state, Jaret Nelson showed Wednesday why the rumor mill that has him considering playing football has Nixa gridiron fans giddy with excitement.
Targeting the rim as a ferocious power forward in the same manner he might pursue a quarterback as a hard-charging defensive end, Nelson wouldn’t be denied star of the game status.
The 6-foot-4 junior collected 16 points and eight rebounds in the Eagles’ 77-56 victory versus Webb City at the Nixa Invitational Tournament.
Nelson brushed off contact from Webb City’s front line to shoot 5-of-5 from the field and 6-of-6 at the free-throw line.
“Why not try to draw contact?” Nelson said. “I like the physicality of it. It's fun. I feel like a lot of people would try to turn (from contact) or try a hook shot. I have that in my arsenal. But if I can go into a defender and get fouled, why wouldn't I do that?
“If a weaker opponent or someone not as strong as me is guarding me, I do what I want and spin and go into him,” he added. “They can't push me back or they are going to get a foul.”
In the second half, practically any time Nelson was anywhere near the ball, a whistle blew. He was called for four fouls and when he did have the ball, drew four Webb City fouls.
Considering the struggles he’s had shooting free throws on some nights, Nelson’s perfect night at the foul line was as fulfilling for him as anything.
“I’m not the best free-throw shooter,” Nelson said. “But I’m working on that part of my game and getting more consistent there.
“It was one of my better games,” he added. “Coach (Jay Osborne) said that coming off a big win last night we needed to pick up the intensity and go right at these guys.”
Nixa (14-2), less than 24 hours removed from knocking off Greenwood, stayed hot by shooting 56 percent from the field in the first half.
Webb City (12-4) was impressive initially at the offensive end, as well. The Cardinals held their last lead, 24-23, midway through the second quarter.
From there, Nixa closed the first half with a 17-5 run to take a 40-29 advantage into halftime.
The Eagles were strong to the finish, making all 13 of their free throws in the second half
With Nelson leading Nixa’s boards work, Nixa outrebounded Webb City 35-26.
Nelson’s exceptional athleticism, strength and explosiveness have served him well on the hardwood and as a college prospect on the ball diamond. His skill-set could set him up for success in football, too. He’s intrigued enough that he may strap on shoulder pads for the first time as a senior.
“I’m thinking about it and I've talked to (football coach John Perry) a little about it,” Nelson said. “I really like him as a guy and coach. Being around him, his mentality is eye opening. I feel like I can grow a lot athletically and be mentally stronger if I play football. It will all depend on my baseball recruiting.
“Baseball is my main priority,” he added. "But the recruiting process in baseball is getting killed (due to COVID-19 restrictions). I've tried to get into so many camps, but haven’t been able to. I'm going to a Perfect Game event in a couple weeks. That will be the first first showcase event I've been able to go in a while. If I don't have anything going on (in recruiting) because of COVID, I definitely might play football. We’ll see. I don't know a whole lot about football, to be honest. I'll do what coach Perry tells me and go 100 percent.”
Back to basketball, joining Nelson in double-figure scoring were Kael Combs with 15 points, Jason Jones with 14 and Colten Berry with 13.
Berry made the most of his 12-plus minutes. In addition to his 13 points, he had seven rebounds and two blocked shots. He dunked three times in the fourth quarter.
It’s not a stretch to state the 6-6 Berry would be starting and even starring at center for every other team in the COC. For the Eagles, he’s doing what he can while backing up Nelson and Jones
“I try to contribute when I can, make the most of my playing time and keep my mentality right,” Berry said. “Hopefully, that will show before the season is over, just like it did tonight.”
Berry values the lessons he learned Tuesday against Greenwood’s front line of 6-9 Victory Noboya and 6-4 Jaden Stuckey, along with 6-5 guard Aminu Mohammed.
“I don't play against kids that big very often. It was a bit different,” Berry said. “I had to focus on boxing them out, getting rebounds and scoring when I could, fundamentals like that.”
Berry is focused on continuing to get stronger.
“Everything has been going up for me in the weight room,” he said. “Every year I feel like I get way better in the strength department.”
Next season, Nelson and Berry figure to provide Nixa a strong presence in the paint.
“With Colten and I both getting in another year of lifting, even if we don't grow much more, we'll have strength down low,” Nelson said.
Nixa next plays in Pool A Friday at 6 p.m. versus Parkview for the third time within a 10-game span for the Eagles. The Vikings (5-7) enter the NIT on a dramatic tailspin, having lost five straight, including an overtime defeat at Branson earlier this week.
Nixa 77, Webb City 56
WEBB CITY (56) — Brumit 1 0-0 2, Garrard 4 2-2 10, Hayes 3 0-0 9, Howard 5 0-0 10, Vaden 3 0-0 7, Martin 4 2-3 11, Roets 2 0-0 4, Higginbottham 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 4-7 56.
NIXA (77) — Ruffin 1 2-2 5, Combs 6 1-1 15, Wofford 1 0-0 3, Nelson 5 6-6 16, Jones 5 4-5 14, Turner 3 0-0 8, Sorgenfrei 1 0-0 3, Berry 4 5-6 13. Totals 26 18-20 77.
Webb City 15 14 12 15 - 56
Nixa 17 23 18 19 - 77
3-point goals - Hayes 3, Combs 2, Turner 2, Ruffin, Wofford, Sorgenfrei, Vaden, Martin, Higginbottham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.