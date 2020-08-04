State Rep. Lynn Morris, R-Nixa, is looking for a new job.
With his maximum-allowed-by-state-law eight years in the Missouri House of Representatives set to sunset at the end of 2020, Morris hopes to work closer to home at the Christian County Historic Courthouse. He won the Republican primary in a five-way race to secure his party’s nomination to be Eastern District commissioner of Christian County.
“I’m prepared to do the job and make Christian County even better than it is today, and it’s a great place today,” Morris said.
Morris will face Democrat Nathan Billedo, who won his party’s primary unopposed on Aug. 4.
Morris won 2,085 votes, good enough for 30.34 percent of the overall vote in the Republican primary. The next closest candidate, former Ozark mayor and alderman Bradley Alan Jackson, had 1,909 votes and 27.78 percent of the vote.
Morris owned Family Pharmacy for 42 years, employing hundreds of people. For the past eight years, he has been a state representative for Missouri’s 140th House District, representing eastern Christian County.
Morris and Billedo are racing to replace Mike Robertson, who was appointed to the position of Eastern District commissioner and sworn in on Jan. 3, 2019. Robertson received his appointment from Gov. Mike Parson to finish out an unexpired term that will conclude at the end of 2020.
Former Eastern District Commissioner Ralph Phillips was elected in November 2018 to become Christian County’s presiding commissioner, creating the vacancy. Phillips remains in office, as does Western District Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu, who runs unopposed for another term.
“We can work together to make this county better. I know we can,” Morris said.
Robertson served as sheriff of Christian County from 2004 to 2008. He left the office when he opted not to seek reelection. Robertson is a retired trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Robertson was one of eight candidates who spoke to the Christian County Republican Central Committee in November 2018 for consideration to be nominated to the position of Eastern District commissioner. However, the central committee did not choose Robertson as one of its two finalists, and ultimately nominated former Ozark mayor Bradley Jackson as its recommended candidate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.