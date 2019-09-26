Leroy Floyd Morisset
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27, at Ozark First Baptist Church. Services: 11 a.m. Sept. 28, also at the church, with Pastors Phillip Burden and Chris Thixton officiating. Burial to follow at Weaver Cemetery.
Leroy Floyd Morisset, 87, of Ozark, passed away in his home, with his family by his side, Sept. 23, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
Leroy was born July 16, 1932, in Ozark, to Ruby Truman and Gladys (Shipman) Morisset. He was a 1953 graduate of Ozark High School.
Upon graduation, Leroy served his country in the United States Army as a CPL in Austria and Germany for 16 and a half months attached to the 10th Mountain Infantry Division. Upon Honorable discharge, Leroy served in the Army Reserves. He was also an employee of Kraft Foods, Inc. in Springfield for roughly 37 years with perfect attendance. Leroy was a member of Ozark First Baptist Church where he served as an usher and faithful servant.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy, of the home; son Michael Leroy, of Springfield; daughter Carrie Beth Bowie (Nathan); grandchildren Katherine Hudson (Mason) and Shawn Bowie; and great grandson, George Barrett Hudson, all of Greenbrier, Arkansas.
