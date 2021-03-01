Having had a weakness exposed to him during constructive criticism counseling at home, Ozark forward Ethan Whatley showed Monday he was attentive.
Whatley was all about finishing on his drives to the bucket during a 19-point performance in the Tigers’ 69-62 Class 6 District 11 opening-round win versus Branson.
Whatley has scored in the high teens on plenty more than one occasion the past two seasons, but not without a 3-point goal. His eight field goals against the Pirates were primarily layups in traffic, with a couple mid-range jumpers mixed in.
“My Dad has told me I panic when I shoot layups,” Ethan said. “He said I should focus on getting the ball in the goal. I focused on finishing through contact tonight and not just throwing the ball at the rim.”
Ethan won’t argue against his father, T.J., knowing best, at least when the subject is basketball.
T.J. was an all-conference prep at Glen Rose (Benton, Arkansas) and played college ball as a walk-on at Kansas from 1992-1996. He was on a Final Four team and Jayhawks stars Paul Pierce and Greg Oostertag were among his teammates.
“He’s played against NBA All-Stars and got coached by Roy Williams, so he knows what he’s talking about,” Ethan said. “Having my Dad in my corner, I can take his basketball knowledge and apply it to my game.”
“He’s coached me in some summer tournaments,” Ozark center Blaine Cline said of T.J. “He knows his stuff. He’s a great guy to listen to.”
As a whole, the Tigers (19-8) targeted layups to offset Branson’s potent perimeter attack that produced nine 3-point goals.
Branson shot 70 percent from the field (14-of-20) in the second half, but never led and actually was outscored by four points over the final two quarters.
“It can affect you when you’re playing your butt off on defense and the other team is still hitting shots,” Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer said. “But our kids did a great job not letting that get to them. We were mentally tough coming back on the offensive end.”
Ozark countered with 57-percent shooting (13-of-23) in the second half. The Tigers were confident their layups would win out against the Pirates’ 3-pointers.
“For every one of their 3-pointers, we scored two or three layups,” guard Tyler Harmon said. “Our layup percentage is going to be higher than their 3-point percentage. We knew layups would be our key factor for the win.”
“They would hit a 3-pointer one of every two times and we’d get a layup every trip, I’ll take that,” Whatley said. “Coach said they could hit a couple shots, but if we score on five of seven possessions we’re going to be good. We focused on getting consistent buckets.”
“We got their best shot from them,” Cline said. “But we were able to play better. We stayed composed after they hit some tough shots.”
Cline collected a game-high 24 points. He’s been praised for his versatility, but on this night Cline was stationed in the post while looking every bit of a true center.
“That’s how I play when we play a team like Branson that is small,” Cline said. “Their ‘bigs’ weren’t very big or athletic, so I knew I could score over them.”
“He’s quick against the bigger defenders and too big and athletic for the smaller centers,” Schweitzer said. “Our kids are looking for him. If he’s open in the paint, we’re getting him the ball. Blaine was a workhorse tonight.”
“He’s playing phenomenal and I hope that can carry over to the next two weeks,” added Harmon, who had 11 points.
Ozark extended its winning streak against Branson (11-14) to seven games while adding to the Pirates’ post-season misery. They are 2-10 in District games since 2012, with the wins coming at the hands of Glendale and Central.
The Tigers kept it at least a two-possession ball game down the stretch by making free throws.
Schweitzer wasn’t surprised Ozark wasn’t able to pull away.
“Branson is not a team you’re going to blow out,” he said. “I watched about seven of their games over the weekend leading up to today’s game. While I was taking notes, the one thing I noticed that was true in all seven games was they played hard and believed they could score in bunches. I thought if we would blow them out, it would be uncharacteristic of them and they would have to shoot it horribly.”
“Coach said he’d take a one-point win tonight,” Harmon said. “A win is a win right now. We hope to continue on that path.”
Ozark advances to Wednesday’s championship game at Nixa. The Eagles (24-3) blew out Glendale 73-39 Monday.
Ozark 69, Branson 62
BRANSON (62) — Jones 7 0-0 16, Ascone 2 0-0 6, Scharbrough 6 0-2 15, Cooper 2 0-0 6, McCormick 2 0-0 4, Goodwin 6 3-4 15. Totals 25 3-4 62.
OZARK (69) — Cline 9 6-7 24, Miller 2 0-0 6, Flavin 3 0-0 7, Harmon 4 2-3 11, Whatley 8 3-4 19, Voysey 1 0-1 2. Totals 27 11-15 69.
Branson 17 11 17 17 - 62
Ozark 21 10 20 18 - 69
3-point goals - Scharbrough 3, Jones 2, Miller 2, Ascone 2, Cooper 2, Flavin, Harmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.