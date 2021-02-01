Nearly 50 games into their high school careers, Sparta’s collection of sophomores have proven they belong on the same court with opponents from within their own SWCL and outside that circle. The Lady Trojans also own wins against opponents from the Big 8 and Mid-Lakes.
Laney Humble, Megan Brown, Natalie Wilks, Brynn Holt, Ashley Roller and Brooklyn Roller — all sophomores — knew they were never were going to experience the same kind of success they did in their formative years. They were a combined 64-0 record over their fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade seasons.
But even as freshmen a year ago and sophomores this season, they have quickly turned Sparta into a winning program. The Lady Trojans were 19-9 last season and off to a 15-4 start this season entering Monday’s SWCL showdown with Blue Eye.
The sophomores have made plenty of adjustments while learning from wins and losses. The physicality of banging bodies against upperclassmen ranks among the biggest challenge they’ve had to meet.
“We knew it was coming,” Humble said of no longer being able to dominate opponents physically and on the scoreboard. “In junior high, we were the team that was faster and stronger. Now, we see girls way stronger than us. It’s been hard. We came out last season to get a feel of it and try our hardest. We’ve shown we can hang in there with them.”
“It took them a while to realize they weren’t physically superior to everyone and now they have to work harder,” coach Josh Loveland said.
Sparta’s significant wins to date include taking care of Rogersville last season and this year, sweeping two games from Crane this season, beating a 14-win Chadwick team, downing a 13-win Ava bunch, knocking off a 12-win Ash Grove team and running away from Clever.
The Lady Trojans’ 79-50 rout of Clever last week represented a 63-point turnaround from a year ago, when the Lady Jays handed them an 81-47 whipping.
Sparta has been at is best by pressing and forcing an up-tempo.
“We’ve tried to get tougher because we know there are girls who are older than us and tougher than us who have been playing high school basketball for four years,” Wilks said. “It’s a lot different playing against the girls who are bigger and stronger. We’ve tried to adjust by pushing the ball up the court more.”
Last season, Sparta endured a three-game losing streak and this season, the Lady Trojans went through a stretch in which they lost three of four games. Most of the losses have come against much bigger schools, as Loveland upgraded the team’s schedule by pursuing an invite to the Rogersville Tournament, along with playing in the Walnut Grove Tournament.
“We’ve been playing against a higher level of competition — Rogersville, Webb City and Blue Eye — it’s only made us better,” Loveland said.
“Playing up is definitely better for our potential than playing down,” Humble said.
Sparta was competitive at the Rogersville Tournament even with Humble out with an ankle injury.
“Even when we didn’t have Laney, I feel like we kept our confidence,” Wilks said.
The Lady Trojans have their sights set on challenging Blue Eye for the SWCL championship and ultimately, would love a long post-season run.
Sparta’s days in Class 1 are long gone. The Lady Trojans will be grouped in Class 3 District 6 with five-time defending state champion Strafford, along with Conway, Fair Grove, Hartville and Mansfield.
“It’s a process. The process for them has been not only adjusting to high school basketball, but they’ve had to adjust to the competition level,” Loveland said. “I feel like a month into this season the girls have realized, ‘Hey, if we push ourselves, how good can we really be?’
“We have a long ways to go,” Humble said. “Our goal is to win to win a District championship this year.”
