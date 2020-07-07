Arrangements are under the direction of Klingner Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte.
Lester Byron Ruble, 74, of Clever peacefully passed away at home on June 26, 2020. Lester is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Peggy (Schwab) Ruble, his son Kenneth Ruble and wife Julie, his daughter Jennifer Ruble and his grandchildren. Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Ruth (Davis) Ruble, and his siblings: Catherine Walters, Mary Layton, James (Cockman) Ruble and Terry Ruble.
Born in Bonne Terre, Lester graduated from Salem High School in 1964 as class president and captain of the basketball team. After attending college, he enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served 20 years in Minuteman Missile Maintenance, most of those years stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, retiring in 1986 as a senior master sergeant. He received multiple awards, including a special commendation from President Gerald Ford.
After the military, Lester spent several years as a manufacturing supervisor in Warrensburg before moving to Shell Knob where he opened a computer repair business out of their home and lived for 19 years.
Lester was a kind and generous man with a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. A talented mechanic and skilled craftsman who was always working on a project or lending a hand. Lester loved his family, his pets, this country and chocolate. He will be deeply missed.
