Domestic chickens are now legal to possess and keep inside the Nixa city limits.
The Nixa City Council put more than eight years of on again, off again debate to rest by enacting an ordinance to allow chickens under certain conditions on June 28. Nixa residents may legally keep six female chickens, or hens, in their backyards. Roosters are illegal to keep inside the Nixa city limits.
The law specifies that chickens must be contained within an enclosure, which is defined as a structure made of sturdy material with four walls and a roof.
"The enclosure itself would be regulated just as any other accessory structure would be regulated on the site, with one additional regulation being that it must be located at least 25 feet from any neighboring residence or business on an adjacent lot," Nixa Director of Planning and Development Garrett Tyson said.
There is also a limit on the size of chicken coops or enclosure structures that residents may build without a permit. An enclosure larger than 10-feet-by-12-feet requires a permit before the coop, shed or outbuilding may be placed.
"If the enclosure exceeds 120 square feet, it will require a building permit to be issued, but accessory structures under 120 square feet do not require a permit," Tyson said.
The Nixa City Council created a subcommittee to explore urban chicken laws. The committee held public hearings and worked with Tyson and other City Hall staff members to draft the bill enacted into ordinance by a 6-0 vote on June 28.
"This bill is the result of that work," Tyson said.
Councilman Jarad Giddens, who served on the subcommittee, explained that the committee looked into whether or not chicken coops or chicken possession should require a special permit from City Hall. The committee decided not to write a permit requirement.
"We did discuss a permitting process, and the more we talked about it, I think getting more and more people involved in this would just be more cost than it was truly worth," Giddens said. "I mean, I doubt anybody is going to want to fill a whole backyard with a fence just to be able to have six chickens--hopefully not. It would be a really nice chicken coop."
It is also still illegal to engage in chicken breeding, the sale of chicken meat or byproducts or fertilizer production on residential property inside the Nixa city limits.
Chicken tractors, which are a portable type of enclosure usually made from chicken wire around a frame, allow for a chicken owner to move his/her birds to a fresh patch of grass or dirt after they have ranged over another patch for a time period. Chicken tractors are subject to the same size regulations as coops, as Councilman Shawn Lucas explained.
"The chickens also include when they are in the tractors, as well. They've got to be fully enclosed. The ordinance doesn't allow any free-ranging of the chickens," Lucas said.
Chickens may still be banned in certain subdivisions, depending on any additional rules and restrictions that a homeowners association enacts. Nixa residents are encouraged to check their homeowners association covenants before they start construction coops or acquiring birds.
Nixa's setback requirements for accessory structures require setbacks of 6 feet from the sides and 6 feet from the rear of a lot. An outbuilding or shed must also be at least 5 feet from the main structure on the property.
Existing nuisance codes would apply in the event that foul odors or noises rose to the level that they create a disturbance for neighboring property owners. Beyond that, Tyson said Nixa would be best served by reminding chicken owners of existing laws against animal cruelty and animals at large.
Chicken keeping and husbandry would also be governed by Nixa's existing ordinances on animal health and welfare.
