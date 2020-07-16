I have known Shane for many years through his continued support of Care To Learn and kids with severe health, hunger and hygiene issues.
Shane has led numerous efforts as a donor, volunteer, event chairman and leader. It is imperative to have business people making decisions for the citizens they represent, and I know his experience would make him an extremely effective commissioner.
Doug Pitt
Founder of Care to Learn
Springfield
