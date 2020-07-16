Care to Learn celebrates 10 years

I have known Shane for many years through his continued support of Care To Learn and kids with severe health, hunger and hygiene issues.  

Shane has led numerous efforts as a donor, volunteer, event chairman and leader. It is imperative to have business people making decisions for the citizens they represent, and I know his experience would make him an extremely effective commissioner.

Doug Pitt

Founder of Care to Learn

Springfield

