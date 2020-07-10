I confidently recommend Aaron Johns for the position of Christian County treasurer. As a lifelong Christian County resident, Aaron has continued to exhibit a desire to serve his community.
I have had the privilege of knowing Aaron since our Ozark High School days, but have gotten the chance to know him better over the past 15 years as our kids became very close friends, and we have spent a lot of time together in the same Sunday school class.
Aaron is an honest, hard worker, but what stands out is his tireless effort to serve his community, in particular, his willingness to give up precious time outside of his normal work schedule to serve the Ozark school system as a board member since 2008. The Ozark school system has benefited greatly from Aaron’s leadership and service through the school board. His honest leadership and commitment to service make him the best qualified candidate for Christian County treasurer.
Chuck Murfin III
Sparta
