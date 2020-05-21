To the editor,
On June 2, Ozark gets to vote on the local use tax that will allow us to collect the sales tax on purchases from out of state, online retailers. The retailers in our city, many of whom help fund local events and support our community organizations, are already charging sales tax and that would remain the same.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said on a recent visit to southeast Missouri that those who sell products on the internet should not be allowed a competitive advantage over Missouri’s “brick and mortar” stores.
“I believe that, regardless of where they come from, they ought to be on the same playing field,” he said.
The Ozark Chamber of Commerce and its members have been campaigning to inform merchants, civic groups, educators and businesses of the importance of passing this referendum. To many businesses, it represents an issue of fairness. To some local businesses, it is even an issue of survival.
Surrounding communities that have passed local use have been able to provide increased services and improved facilities for their community. Examples include, Nixa, Springfield, and Willard, locally, and more than 200 other cities in Missouri.
Don’t let Ozark be left behind. Support the local use tax.
Sarah Adams Orr
Ozark
