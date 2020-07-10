The purpose of my letter is to endorse Mr. Aaron Johns for Christian County treasurer. I have known Aaron for the last 15 years in a variety of roles. We have attended the same church, I was a school principal to one of his sons, and he has served on the school board that governs my occupation.
Mr. Johns is personable and friendly. He never meets a stranger. He is kind and gracious. Aaron looks out for the underdog. He is not impressed by social standing and treats everyone the same regardless of their financial standing. Aaron’s ability to make friends with anyone and everyone will come in handy as treasurer.
Aaron is hard-working. He is a “salt of the earth” kind of guy. He gives his best at everything he puts his hand to. His attention to detail can be seen in the small things, like how he keeps his yard and his vehicles. He has worked countless hours as a school board member without compensation. We want someone as hard-working as Aaron as treasurer.
Finally, Aaron is fiscally responsible. I could give countless examples of times as a school board member that he challenged the board to be cautious with taxpayer money, and often reminded everyone in the room that our economy can take a downturn quickly and without much warning. We want someone fiscally responsible as our treasurer.
These are just a few of the reasons I will be voting Aaron Johns for Christian County treasurer.
Sincerely,
Kent Sappington
Ozark
